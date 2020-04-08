Much of Central Indiana gets a front row seat to see a total solar eclipse

In just 4 years, those in Indianapolis will have the opportunity to gaze their sights upon an a spectacle that won’t have taken place in the city for 819 years! We’re talking about a total solar eclipse. Just a few years ago, many were scrambling to find safety gear in order to be able to watch a partial eclipse that passed through the area. The day ended up being a let down for many as clouds blocked the view the experience of a partial eclipse and a total eclipse are vastly different anyway.

The total eclipse will be visible in Mexico, the central US and east Canada, with a partial eclipse visible across North and Central America.

Given the planning by many in preparation for the 2017 eclipse, you might want to start making your hotel and travel arrangements now. However, most of us in Central Indiana won’t need to travel at all. A total eclipse will mass over MUCH of Central Indiana on April 8th, 2024. That does mean that it will be a good idea to stock up on eclipse viewing glasses well in advance, as they became difficult to find right before the last eclipse.

The path of totality will be about 115 miles wide. For Indianapolis, the partial eclipse will begin at 1:50 pm with totality being reached at 3:06 pm. The total eclipse for Indianapolis will last a short 3 minutes and 50 seconds. However, that short time will be an experience that on average, only happens every 375 years for any given area, and Indianapolis is well overdue.

You can look closer at the path of totality and see how long the total eclipse may be visible in your city here.

It’s important to remember to never look directly at the solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Regular sunglasses will not work. Make sure that if you plan on viewing the solar eclipse, you buy the proper eclipse glasses. In 2017, NASA recommended buying ones that have the label ISO 12312-2.