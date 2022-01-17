Central Indiana looking forward to another dry week of weather

Monday begins once again without much in the way of precipitation. A few light snow showers have passed through the state last night and today, but without any substantial impact. Indianapolis currently sits on 0.8″ of snow this season, which is a full 11.2″ below the season-to-date average (just 6.6% of the norm). Incredibly, this is not a regional scale trend we are seeing. Many cities surrounding Indy, many in far warmer climates in fact, have registered more snow this year.

Our weather will remain dry as we head overnight and into Tuesday as well. We are in fairly zonal flow, so the pattern will not favor any substantial deviations from average either. A partly cloudy day is expected with an afternoon breeze. Ironically, the breezier weather is the result of a storm system bringing winter weather to our north this time. High temps will be in the low 40s, so wind chill will not be a substantial issue during the day.

Clouds will return on Wednesday as our weather flip-flops again. Our high temperature may be around 40, but it will be set in the morning. Most of the day will be dominated by a healthy north wind, which will force temperatures to drop throughout the day. A rain or snow shower is possible in Southern Indiana, but otherwise it will be overcast and dry.

Colder weather will take us into the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 20s. Snow remains completely out of the forecast until the off chance for a few flakes late this weekend.