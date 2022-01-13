Central Indiana “snow hole” increasingly likely to hold up this weekend

Central Indiana pulled off a surprisingly nice Thursday with an abundance of afternoon sunshine! Morning cloud cover broke apart quickly after a weak low pressure system passed through. With the extra sun, we were able to warm into the mid 40s, just one day after highs in the upper 40s! Our sky will stay clear this evening before more clouds move in tomorrow. After that, it’s all eyes on snow chances this weekend.

US Seasonal Snow Accumulation. Credit: NOAA.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with cooler temperatures once again. A northerly wind will persist through the day and prevent us from warming up much without the sun. We will range from around 30 in the morning to the mid or upper 30s in the afternoon. As we head into the evening, a winter storm will be moving SSE through the Central US. Light snow is possible into Western Indiana with some flurries through the rest of the state. As a whole though, this system will miss us to the west.

On Saturday the winter storm will be to our South impacting states with rain and snow. In Central Indiana, it will be mostly cloudy and dry. The interesting thing about this storm is that it will begin to redevelop and pick up more moisture from the Gulf on Saturday. On Sunday, it will begin to move back northeast and is expected to impact neighboring states of Kentucky and Ohio, while skirting Indiana! Southeastern Indiana may get into some light snow with flurries through Central Indiana… but that’s it! The Central Indiana “snow hole” is expected to live another weekend.

We’ll keep a close eye on the storm track as we remain a few days out, but this appears to be a minimal impactor at worst.