INDIANAPOLIS — A Heat Advisory has been elevated to an Excessive Heat Warning for virtually all of central Indiana Tuesday.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. After that, the threat dips slightly to a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The high in Tuesday’s forecast is 95 degrees in Indianapolis, but the heat index value is expected to reach 106 — meaning it will feel like it’s 106 degrees.

Indianapolis city officials, including Mayor Joe Hogsett, will hold a news conference Tuesday morning on safety measures and free resources available to the public during the extreme heat.

Dangers during extreme heat like this include heat stroke. If you’re out in the heat and feel dizzy, nauseous, or confused — get to a cooler place and drink water. Extreme cases of heat stroke can cause vomiting or seizures.

If you decide to cool off at a splash pad at a local playground, doctors warn those ground surfaces can get hot very quickly and cause burns.

Another reminder is to NEVER leave a child or pet inside a hot car.