Skies are turning overcast as a wave of light rain and snow moves into central Indiana this morning. There is currently a storm complex moving over Kentucky and Tennessee, which is bringing the additional clouds and a light wintry mix this morning and afternoon.

The cloudy skies will prevent temperatures from rising too much from the morning lows. Indianapolis will be seasonable and rise into the mid to upper 30s.

The light rain and snow will move out of the Hoosier State after 7 PM. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the mid-20s. Winds will shift out of the northwest by Monday morning.

It may be a cloudy open to the workweek, however, forecast models are hinting at more sun returning by Monday afternoon. Monday will also mark the beginning of a warming trend for central Indiana. Highs will reach into the lower 40s tomorrow afternoon.

An approaching warm front brings a slight chance for light rain early Tuesday morning. The boundary will bring in the milder air mass to the Ohio Valley midweek with highs running nearly 20 degrees above average!