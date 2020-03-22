Chance for a wintry mix Sunday; spring-like pattern sets up this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis is trending above average with precipitation for the month of March. So far, the city has received 3.22” of rain, which is more than nine tenths above normal to date. Snowfall continues to lack for the season with 16.2” total. Indianapolis is now running nine inches below average. Both rain and wet snow is in the forecast today, however, snow accumulation is not likely across central Indiana. Snow may stick to the ground in the northern third of the state by tonight.

The skies were clear briefly this Sunday morning, but now clouds are beginning to fill into the Indiana. Skies will become overcast again this midday as rain and snow showers move closer. Rain showers may mix in with wet snowflakes initially. Western and northern zones of the viewing area have the best chances of seeing a wintry mix today. Most locations in the southern half of the state will have steady rainfall. The cloud cover and precipitation over the area will keep temperatures unseasonably cool with highs near the 40-degree mark.

Minor snow accumulation is possible near the Indiana-Michigan border overnight. We will see more rain than snow with this system as it travels over us. A few showers will continue to fall early Monday morning, but will quickly move out by midday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon as high reach into the lower 50s.

Several waves of rain will pass over the area through the workweek as a spring-like weather pattern sets up. A second round of showers will arrive Tuesday afternoon and a third by Thursday. The weather is going to turn more active at the end of the week with mild temperatures and storm chances return to the state.