Chance for flurries today; steady snow arrives Sunday morning

It is another chilly morning for central Indiana. Skies are mostly clear, and temperatures have dropped into the teens. Wind chills have dropped into the single digits when you factor in the breeze.

More clouds will fill into the state later this morning with our first clipper system of the weekend. This wave does not have much moisture to produce steady snowfall. At best, flurries will develop along with the additional cloud cover midday.

The second clipper system arrives overnight. This round will bring us our next favorable snow chance, including accumulating snow! The last time Indianapolis received more than 1” of snow was April 20th (2”).

Potential Totals

Indianapolis has been lacking snowfall this winter. The city has only measured 0.8” of snow since November! Much of the area will have an opportunity to get 1” to 2” of snow, including downtown Indy. Some spots over north-central Indiana could peak in the 2” to 3” range by Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned for additional updates today and tonight.

Timeline and Impacts:

The snow showers are set to move into northern Indiana after 2 AM and arrive near the Indy metro by daybreak. Peak coverage and steadiest snowfall will likely occur between 8 AM and 9 AM.

Clippers are typically fast-moving storm systems and that will be the case for Sunday’s snow. Snow showers will come to an end Sunday afternoon. The northwesterly winds will kick-up in the afternoon, which could result in blowing/drifting snow.

It doesn’t take much snow to create headaches on the roads. Prepare for slower travel on Sunday and subfreezing temperatures throughout the day. There will be another chance of light snow early Monday morning.