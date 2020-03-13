Chance for snow on Saturday; cooling off for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are falling this Friday morning! The wind is now streaming into central Indiana out of the northwest, which will result in a cooler weather for today. We are going to finish the workweek bright and breezy! Cloud cover is going to decrease throughout the day as temperatures rise into upper 40s.

Prepare for another taste of winter for the weekend! The dry conditions will be brief because another storm system is going to pass over the state on Saturday. A wave of rain and potentially wet snow will likely fall around the area as morning lows drop around the 30° mark. Light, slushy snow accumulations will be possible in spots and mainly on grassy surfaces. Roads and sidewalks will likely be wet with the snow melting on contact. Highs tomorrow will struggle to rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We will end the weekend dry and a touch warmer in Indianapolis. Sunday will begin a dry stretch into the next workweek. Temperatures will also recover throughout the week and turn more seasonal by Tuesday. The first day of spring is next Thursday and it will feel much like the new season! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as highs peak into the mid-60s!