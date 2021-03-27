Chance for storms Saturday evening

We are starting off the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. Today is going to be the better day of the weekend before thunderstorms arrive tonight. Take some time to head outdoors with highs this afternoon climbing near the 70° mark. Temperatures today will trend nearly 15 degrees above normal for late March.

A cold front will sweep over the state tonight, which will bring our next round of thunderstorms. Our southwestern counties are under a slight risk per the Storm Prediction Center. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out ahead of the main line. The main threats this evening include large hail and gusty winds.

Thunderstorms will move into our western counties after 7 PM and push east of the area around 1 AM. There are indications that the activity will weaken as it travels east over central Indiana. Showers will linger through Sunday morning as temperatures begin to drop. Highs will hover in the 40s for much of Sunday.