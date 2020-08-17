Changes coming as slow moving front passes Monday

Detecting wind shifting front sagging into Marion Co late Monday. Showers and a few t-storms developing 5 pm.The widely scattered shower and t-storm threat is ongoing through 12 am. The slow moving front will linger overnight and a renewed chance of a downpour is possible after 4 am and before sunrise. This front will get some movement south starting early Tuesday.

Behind this front some very mild weather for mid-August.

It’s been nearly 3 weeks since our last 90-degree day officially in Indianapolis.

NO 90-DEGREE DAYS THIS MONTH?

And there are no 90’s in the upcoming forecast as the ‘Dog Days’ of summer remain on hold. The core of the heat or the “HOT DOME” is to remain anchored in southwest U.S. for the upcoming next 10 days. This could be the first August without a 90-degree day since 2015. A gradual return to more seasonal temperatures is in the works by as early as this weekend. But at this time there is still no strong signals that the HOT DOME will migrate east before the start of September. We’ll keep you posted.