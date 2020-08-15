Changes on the way!

Changes are on the way! A slow moving cold front over central Illinois Saturday afternoon is headed toward central Indiana. It will bring a few rain chances, along with cooler and less humid air.

There have been a few stray showers around the area Saturday afternoon. While most remain completely dry for the rest of the evening, a couple more isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, it will feel like a typical August evening.

The cold front will start moving through central Indiana and early Sunday morning. A very broken line of showers and thunderstorms will move through out ahead of it. With plenty of moisture available in the atmosphere, a few pockets of heavy downpours will certainly be possible as well. The slow-paced nature of this air mass will keep isolated to widely scattered rain chances in the forecast through Sunday afternoon. Don’t cancel any of your plans, there will be PLENTY of dry time on Sunday too. Many will even escape the weekend without seeing a drop of rain.

Highs will rise into to the low to mid 80s Sunday and humidity will be lowering to more comfortable levels throughout the afternoon and evening.

While most of central Indiana is no longer highlighted on the drought monitor, you’ll need to help your lawns and gardens out for a while as Mother Nature has the rain on hold. Indy hasn’t seen rain since storms rolled through last Monday. Chances remain slim between now and the end of next week. Aside from isolated to widely scattered storms tomorrow, the next 7 days are looking quite dry. A two-model comparison keeps rainfall totals very minimal. Get the sprinklers going if you’re trying to keep your lawn green.

An upper wave moving through the region on Monday will again bring us only a slight chance for some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Most stay completely dry. Overall, this coming week is looking great to spend some time outdoors. We’ll have lots of sunshine, temperatures will cool off and humidity stays low until next week.