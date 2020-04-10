Chill backs off for the weekend but rain chances will also rise; Late season cold blast next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHILLY

It was the first sub-freezing night since March 22nd. (Nearly three weeks ago). The chill backs off slightly this weekend but reloads again next week.

We are going to cool quickly tonight under clear skies and once again we will go down near freezing Saturday morning. Not at all unusual for April as it averages four nights below 32° annually, in 2018 the most on record was set with 14 nights!

EASTER CAN VARY YEAR TO YEAR

SNOW for Easter? Not here! But winter storm warnings are now hoisted in Nebraska and South Dakota late Friday. Half-foot of wet snow expected there. Remember we had snow here just two years ago.

It snowed here Easter Sunday in 2018 (2.1") but last year, it was sunny and 72°. EASTER temperatures can 'hop' around. The WARMEST Easter was 86° in 1941, falling on April 18th. The coldest Easter egg hunt, 15° (1940). That Easter fell on March 24th.

The chill will back off for the weekend. but rain chances will rise. Dry time hold through Saturday afternoon with a few showers possible by evening.

Easter Sunday will include scattered showers and thunderstorms starting early but increasing to 30% coverage by afternoon. Good news here is that Sunday's rain will not be continuous but it will grow in coverage and likelihood it will rain where you are at by evening.

LATE SEASON COLD BLAST

For the first time in months the jet stream is about to take a real plunge into the heart of the Nation. For the first time since mid-December the polar branch of the Jet Stream will surge south behind a departing storm here Monday. The temperatures are going to plunge to unseasonably cold levels for much of the nation next week. The pattern will resemble more of a mid-winter one and will bringing a few snow chances with it as well. The real takeaway is that temperatures are expected to range from 15 to 25-degrees below normal and several nights will go below freezing. Stay tuned, We cold even challenge cool maximum records too!