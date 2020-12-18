Chill eases but rain chances are rising; Arctic blast on track for Christmas

Clearing late last night and snow on the ground leads to very cold morning lows Friday. Zionsville, Crawfordsville, Marion and Kokomo all dipped to 11°. What a change from one weeke ago when temperatures reached near record levels in the middle 60s. The image below is from the Golf Club of Indiana where one week ago there were golfers on the green and they were planting sod.

Here come the clouds again as the first of three weather systems over the next five days comes our way. Starts with a milder night ahead open to the weekend.

WHEN WILL IT RAIN?

Showers will be light and increase to nearly 30% coverage Sat mid-morning /early afternoon. Tapers overnight with a few flurries possible. Sunday will actually see some of the skies brighten by afternoon.

COLD IS COMING

Bitter cold is still looming in Canada and has been all week. We noted on Monday that we were on the clock as to when the first arctic blast of the season would arrive based on the developments over the weekend when this cold slid into Canada and took up residence. Experience tells me that when this happens, arctic air will fine its way into the U.S. despite long range machine’s solutions. The machines tend to lag behind and by Tuesday and Wednesday latched on to the idea.

Since then, the forecasts have been consistent, dislodging the cold and sending it our way. The timing is impeccable.

The final system in the series ends with an arctic blast for Christmas 2020. Single digit temps/below zero wind-chills and a chance of snow follows a quick warm up to 50-degrees when this arrives next week. The timing will be updated in the days ahead but as of Friday night, rain will develop Wednesday then winds will shift by evening and temperatures will fall sharply. Still to be determined is how much moisture can fall as snow. Bottom like tonight, Christmas will be 40-degrees colder than last year and coldest in 16 years. Be sure to keep checking back and enjoy the weekend!