Chill easing but reinforcing cold air to bring near record low temperatures

The rain is gone and the sun is out. While the sunshine is a great improvement over Tuesday’s skies, breezy, north-northwesterly winds are keeping the temperatures well below average for this time of year. The average high temperature for May 6th is 70-degrees in Indianapolis. Temperatures are up about 10-degrees from where they were Tuesday afternoon, but with highs right around 60-degrees Wednesday afternoon, we’re feeling more like early April than early May.

May is a transitional month and big swings in temperatures aren’t uncommon. While we’ve had temperatures as warm as 96-degrees, we’re going to be rivaling one of the record low temperatures this month as we head toward Mother’s Day weekend.

A few frosty mornings ahead are possible. That includes Thursday morning. As skies remain mainly clear and winds begin to ease, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s, lower 40s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible. If you have sensitive outdoor plants, you’ll need to pay extra attention to the forecast over this next week. Several more days producing potential frosty or even freezing conditions are possible.

Below average temperatures persist over the 7-day forecast, although Thursday will be one of the warmest out of week. After a chilly start in the morning, temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Winds will pick up again by the late morning and we will be seeing winds gust near 30 mph at times. Clouds increase throughout the day on Thursday, ahead of our next frontal system that will bring rain and reinforcing cool air to the state on Friday.

RARE AIR

By early Saturday morning, temperatures will be nearing record cold conditions for the date. With temperatures nearing and dropping slightly below freezing in some areas, Mother’s Day weekend will be off to a very cold start. The record low temperature on Saturday morning is 29-degrees, set back in 1947. This is rare air for the month. Between Thursday, May 7th and the 31st, only 12 days have ever produced temperatures at or below freezing. Only 4 days in the entire Month of May have ever produced temperatures in the 20s. We’ll be cutting it close this weekend.

TIRED OF THE CHILL?

We’re tracking some exciting changes in the extended forecast. While the remainder of these next 7-days is set to be on the cool side, a likely shift in our jet stream pattern next week will bring back the warmth. Could 80-degree warmth be in our future by next weekend? It’s certainly a possibility. Stay. tunes for updates as we track this shifting weather pattern.