The chilly spell isn’t ending just yet and signs are for a renewed cold in the long range forecast

COLDEST LATE-SPRING MORNING IN YEARS

APRIL is one of the fastest warming months annually but temps can range widely. The month has produced a record high of 90° in 1942 and a record low of 18° in 1997. Monday morning certainly fell on the colder side. The low was the COLDEST THIS LATE in a season in three years. The early morning low Monday tied a 113 year old record for the date AND equally as impressive, is among only 6 DATES THIS COLD this late in a season. Last was May 9th, 2020.

In a matter of just four days we went from near record highs (Thursday) to tying a record low this morning. Low 28° Monday tied a 113 year old record set in 1910.

CLOUDS AND SOME LIGHT RAIN LATE

While the upper low and pool of cold air finally eased east late day, skies were brightening across central Indiana. This clearing is brief but will last long enough to permit temperatures overnight to cool to frost levels mainly in eastern Indiana. Frost advisories are once again in place in eastern Indiana.

Clouds are to spill into the state later this evening and light rain showers are not far behind. The added clouds will keep the nighttime temperatures up overnight. The chance of rain will begin to rise late night reaching peak coverage of just over 20% through the day on Tuesday. By adding clouds at night, we will be ‘milder’ however the mostly cloudy skies Tuesday will produce afternoon temperatures still well below average.

While there will be a easing of the cool this week we are eying a potential new cold surge this weekend. Timing and placement are still a work in progress but signals are strong that another closed, upper-level, cold low will be deposited here producing unseasonably chilly air to open the month of May. IF current forecasts hold, it may be one of the COLDEST opens to a May on record. We are currently forecasting a high next Monday, May1st of 48°. The normal is 69°.