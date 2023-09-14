Fall fever is at a premium with the chilly mornings here in central Indiana. After another late October-like morning, a warming trend is on the way

Look at these lows! A real late-October feel early Thursday morning. Under a Canadian high pressure where temperatures once again fell below freezing, that air was fed into central Indiana making it quite cool air here. The coolest low of 41° was recorded at Mt Comfort, Crawfordsville & Frankfort. Coolest again outlying sunrise Friday as skies will remain clear, humidity is low and we keep that connection to that high pressure off to the northeast. We are expecting similar lows away from Indianapolis into the lower 40s by sunrise.

TO COOL TO SOON?

Just days away from the official start to fall but summer will stage a comeback. With the topics being active, two named storms in the Atlantic are slowing the west to east progression in weather systems across North America for the time being. A transition to a large cool off out west will elevate temperatures here back to and above 80-degrees next week. Indications are for a warm streak to end the month

HISTORIC DRY SPELL AGAIN

DRY SPELL hits one month. Since August 15th only .25″ of rainfall in Indianapolis and for most of central Indiana. This is the DRIEST for these calendar dates in 115 years (1908). The dry conditions show no letup and are accentuated by the fact that we are entering one of the driest times of the year. Sept and Oct precipitation ranks among the driest months annually.