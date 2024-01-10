Areas of light snow and flurries are winding down across the state to begin your Wednesday morning. Only a dusting in spots, as temperatures remained above 32° overnight, keeping any new snowfall from accumulating. Still need to be mindful of elevated surfaces and bridges through the morning rush but most roads are wet not icy due to salt being laid down.

This afternoon, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies should be expected across our area. Still a breezy day with southwest wind gusts up to 30 mph. Highs this afternoon will only reach the middle 30s, so little warming throughout the day.

Tonight, a renewed batch of snow will redevelop and track mainly across our northern fringe counties. Elsewhere, dry weather and chilly air will settle in overnight, as lows fall into the upper 20s.

Thursday will be a quiet, seasonal day with some sun peeking in and temperatures moving back into the upper 30s.

A new storm is on the way for Friday; another powerhouse for the Midwest and Ohio Valley! Like yesterday’s storm, we will likely stay on the warm side throughout most of the event. This means more steady rainfall and wind through Friday early evening.

An additional .50″ of rain or more is expected before changing to snow Friday night. By then, most of the precipitation will be cut off, keeping any significant snow from falling and accumulating. Regardless, the air coming with this system will be much colder, creating slick conditions on Saturday morning and additional snow showers for Saturday and Sunday. Get ready for cold, frigid air!