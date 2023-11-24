A cold start again this morning but dry weather holding across the state! Out-the-door temperatures hover in the 30s, but the winds are up from the northeast at 10-15 mph. This is generating wind chills in the 20’s, so dress warmly through the day!

Expect a mix of clouds and sun today, as dry weather will continue through the day. Temperatures will be cooler though after the cold front passage last night. This will mark highs in the lower 40s later today, while winds chills remain in the 30s.

Saturday will bring some additional sunshine and chilly air but just as dry! Expect highs again in the lower 40s but with lighter winds through the day!

We are watching a weakening system on Sunday! This will bring a chance of rain and snow mix from the morning through the afternoon. Amounts look light but a sign that winter is coming! For now, temperatures will be too warm on the roads for any real sticking accumulation but pockets of light snow will fall mixing with rain too and some grassy accumulations will be possible! Highs on Sunday should only reach the upper 30s. No doubt, November will be winding down on a chiller note!