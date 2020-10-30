Chills to open the weekend then howling winds and temps that bite

CLEARING

The soggy stretch is officially over and sunshine is taking hold in central Indiana. Just after 5 pm the last of the clouds have exited the state and clear skies will allow a beautiful moon to shine overnight. The winds are going light and temperatures that were around 10-degrees below normal will cool quickly after sunset. Tonight will be the second night that Indianapolis reaches the freezing mark so far this season, in fact we are forecasting a low of 31° – coolest so far.

Halloween 2020 will open cold for the second straight year but it will be FANG-tastic! Nearly 100% sunshine will aid in a temperature recovery back to more seasonal numbers and 10-degrees warmer than last year. Two of the past three Halloween’s have been in the forties and it even snowed last year. Speaking of snow – wo can forget the snow in 2014! Only the second time on record that snow was measured for Halloween.

Snow accumulated on Halloween in 2014

Halloween 2020 will fall a little shy of the normal. Scanning weather records most have topped out in the 60s with only 2 in the 80s and 5 occasions in the 30s. In 2013, heavy rain and wind swept the state, down trees and power lines and forcing cancellations of trick or treating.

COLD FRONT SUNDAY

The winds will howl and the temperatures behind and new cold front will have a bite! Clouds will increase Saturday night – but slowly. Enjoy that full moon! As the front nears clouds will increase and a few showers could develop late night and pre-dawn Sunday. We are forecasting winds to shift from the southwest to the northwest around 6 am in Indianapolis. Any rain will sweep east with the front and gusty northwest winds will blow for much of the day.

We are importing the coldest air of the season behind this front with a dip into the 20s area-wide by daybreak Monday. This will be the coldest night since mid-May.

RAIN IS ON HOLD

October will close with a surplus in the rain department of over 2”. For the month, 5.35” of rain fell making this the wettest October since 2013 and the 14th wettest all-time. With the exception of some possible light rain Sunday morning, there looks to be little or no chance of rain for possibly the next 10 days. Dry conditions are returning but the trade off will be an extended spell of sunny afternoons.

We will add a significant warm up to the sunshine starting next week. After 7 straight days of below normal temperatures, and that streak continues through the weekend, the pattern will be changing. Starting election day, temperatures will return to the 60s and above normal. Afternoon highs could be ABOVE normal well into the second week of November with even a possible 70-degree day in the works.