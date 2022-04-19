Clouds are decreasing and winds remain brisk out-the-door this morning; as wind chills hover in the lower 20s! Grab that heavier coat, gloves, and hats for the kids at the bus stop.

This afternoon will bring an increase in sunshine and dryness needed after a snowy Monday! Winds will ease through the day but remain steady from the west at 8-16 mph. With brighter skies, highs will reach the lower 50s around 5 p.m. — still well below average for this time of the year!

Wednesday brings a return to clouds and eventually showers by late afternoon and into the evening. Along with the shower chances, winds for Wednesday will be gusty from the southeast at 14-23 mph.

Warming begins to kick in on Thursday afternoon and will take right into the upcoming weekend. Although we will dodge some rain and storms through Friday, plenty of dry time and warmth will be enjoyed! This weekend will be the warmest (so far) of 2022, as 80s return! Expect more updates in the days on the big jump and timing of rain on Sunday!