Chilly close to the holiday weekend but renewed warm up on track to end month and to open December

The shots of cold this past week have been impressive delivering the coldest air to-date this season but they have not lasted long. Today’s warm up was brief as a new cold front sweeps the state later tonight.

BRIEFLY MILDER

The past week produced the coldest air of the season with low temperatures dipping to 20-degrees Tuesday 22-degrees Friday. In the interim 50-degree warmth returned Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. The fast changing weather pattern is a product of a more active northern branch of the jet stream carrying “clipper”, fast moving low pressures down from Canada. These lows bring sharp temperature swings and we are in the midst of another today. After a quick rise back to more seasonal levels and a full 10 to 15-degrees warmer than Friday the warm up will end in a few hours. We were on the warm side of the low today and by Sunday morning, colder air will flow back into the state. Winds will shift northwest behind a cold front late tonight driving temperatures back down to below freezing by sunrise. Sunday’s temperatures are once again to remain below normal and barely climb to or above 40-degrees. The chill will ne much more notable early Monday morning starting the work week back down to the low/middle 20s.

PATTERN “FLATTENS”

The recent weather pattern has been a “wavy” one with ups and downs but later this week a strong warm up is in the works. The month of November is looking to close quite mild with a surge in temperatures starting Tuesday. The “flatter”, west to east pattern will allow milder, oceanic air from the Pacific to spread east bring on much warmer weather. Starting Tuesday afternoon, temperatures could reach the lower 50s and continue warming to possible 60-degrees to open the month of December. How long will it last? That answer is becoming more clear as very sharp cool down could get underway Friday. Stay tuned, there will be more twists coming our way entering the new month.