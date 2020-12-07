Chilly December to start warming; Sunny skies to return

Only a week into the month and the persistent chill is noteworthy. This is the coldest open to a December and a meteorological winter since 2010 (ten years) and ranks among the coldest 36% on record. Six of the first seven days have been below average with a monthly temperature of 32.8°.

That is about to change. A warming trend is to get underway starting Tuesday and the warm up will be impressive. By Wednesday we will be cracking the 50-degree mark and we will end the work week with a high near 60-degrees. Later this week temperatures will be more typical of early November and along with the warming – nearly full sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

There’s really no arctic air across the Nation and at this time still no signs of it coming our way. The real cold is bottled up well into northern Canada and the extended outlook shows no signs that the pattern will be changing well into the third week of the month. Below I’m posting the forecast temperature from normal Friday and the eight to fourteen day temperature probability maps. It is looking like real winter weather will be on hold for the foreseeable future despite a jab or two of chilly air from time to time.

Speaking of sunshine – It is a young December but it has produced above normal sunshine and it will really do so this week. Cloud cover mid-week will be under 20% Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, brihgtest days of the next seven expected.