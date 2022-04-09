We’re kicking off the weekend with winter-like temperatures. Lows fell to the lower 30s and light snow showers developed at times.

The slow-moving storm system is going to supply the area with mainly cloudy skies and a chance for a rain/snow mix throughout the day. Highs will struggle to rise into the mid-40s this afternoon, which is the normal high for Indy in late February.

The storm system will pull away from central Indiana this evening and skies are going to gradually turn clear overnight. The combination of clear skies, light winds and temperatures below freezing will result in the formation of widespread frost by Sunday morning.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect over southern Indiana from 2 AM Sunday through 9 AM. Southern Indiana is officially in growing season, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue the watch and explains why Indianapolis is not included in it.

The second half of the weekend is going to be much brighter and warmer. Skies will stay mostly sunny tomorrow as highs rise into the mid-60s.