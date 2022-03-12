Light snow has moved out of the area this morning and skies are becoming bright. However, temperatures are bitter outside with lows in the teens. At times, wind chills have dropped below zero in central Indiana! The cold air will hold in place throughout the day today, but temperatures will improve before the weekend it up!

High pressure west of the Midwest keep the area sunny this morning and afternoon. Unfortunately, the sun will not help temperatures rise too much today. The high this afternoon is 25°, which is only one degree warmer than the record cold maximum temperature for the calendar date (24° in 1932)! It’s also the coldest we have been since mid-February.

A wind shift occurs tonight! Once the wind takes a southerly shift, temperatures will begin to rise again. Skies become mostly cloudy after midnight as lows drop near 20°.

Don’t forget the time change that occurs overnight! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM and time will officially “spring forward” one hour. Sunrise and sunset times will be an hour later compared to Saturday. Sunrise on Sunday will happen at 8:00 AM, with sunset taking place at 7:50 PM.

Sunday turns more seasonal with the strong southerly winds. Gusts up to 40 MPH are going to be a possibility tomorrow. That will drive highs drive back into the lower 50s, which is much closer to Indy’s average high for mid-March.

The warming trend continues into the new workweek. Shower chances will rise Monday night and into Tuesday morning. However, you will still be able to enjoy several dry hours while highs rise into the lower 70s midweek!