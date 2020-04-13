Chilly spell rest of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're entering the mid-way point of meteorological spring, a spring that was on a rather mild run, that has ended with a new pattern developing across much of the nation.

Spring 2020 to date is the mildest since 2012 and running a full 5-degrees warmer than last spring but the tide has turned. Colder air roared into the state behind a departing storm with gusty northwest winds. The peak wind gust in Indianapolis reached 48 mph Monday morning. The winds will subside this evening and the wind advisory that was issued was lifted early.

STORM DEPARTS

The massive spring storm was behind a multi-state severe weather outbreak Easter Sunday from Louisiana to the Carolina's. Nearly 1000 severe weather reports were received including nearly six dozen tornadoes. The massive low pressure or parent storm swept powerful winds across Indiana and much of the northeast U.S. bringing wide-spread power outages. As of late Monday several states were experiencing widespread power outages from Texas to Maine.

The cold that follows this front will have staying power as the jet stream takes on a mid-winter configuration. The chill is far reaching with a freeze warning in effect overnight here and freeze warnings extending will into Texas through Tuesday morning. This pattern has been absent for the Nation since mid December and it sure looks like this could be a little 'make-good' by mother nature. Daily high temperatures for the rest of the week will run 15 to 20-degrees below average.

Several mornings this upcoming week will be at or below freezing so protect those emerging plants as best you can. The coldest morning will likely come Thursday with many locations starting the day in the mid/upper twenties.