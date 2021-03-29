Chilly start but bright sun is back for Monday

After a clear, chilly start this morning with lows in the lower 30s, skies will be bright and temperatures will take off through the morning and afternoon.

Expect light winds from south at 6-13 mph, as temperatures warm up to 60°. Overall, a nice Monday is on the way!

More warmth coming on Tuesday, as winds increase from the southwest and drive our numbers into lower 70s. A cold front will arrive tomorrow night bringing rain and gusty winds, along with a colder shot for midweek!

Wednesday brings sharply colder air with another big drop in temperatures, from 70s to 40s within just a 12-hour duration! Flurries possible on Thursday, as highs reach the lower 40s and winds continue to pour in colder air from Canada.

Easter weekend brings a return to sunshine and milder air, along with drier conditions.