INDIANAPOLIS – We are coming off a beautiful, sunny Saturday with some great weather for outdoor activities. That said, you probably felt a chill in the air despite the sun. High temps managed to reach the upper 50s, but remained below average for another day. Coming into this weekend, it has been gray with only 3 days remaining completely dry. This overarching pattern will stay in play as we close out the holiday weekend too.

Coming into today, Indianapolis had experienced precipitation in 20 of the last 25 days 🌧️😐 — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) April 16, 2022

Cooler, but comfortable Easter Sunday

Easter morning will be one of our coolest since the month began as a mostly clear sky and calming wind allow temps to fall back to the low 30s. A freeze warning is in effect through Central Indiana for the chilly start to the day. The rest of the day will warm normally with a milky sky filled with thin, high clouds. Temps should reach the low 50s in the afternoon without much of a breeze to make it feel cooler. Clouds will increase again as we reach the evening. Rain showers are possible overnight with isolated pockets of moderate snowfall, which may even leave a coating on the ground in some spots by Monday morning.

Familiar pattern starts off the week

Monday will be another day on the gray and chilly side of things. A disturbance staying to our north will bring clouds and isolated showers to the state. A northwest wind will pick up after sunrise and it will be breezy and cool throughout. With the wind and lack of sunshine, temps will be held around 50 degrees during the day. High pressure will bring the return of a mostly sunny sky and calm conditions on Tuesday. The sun will surely help us warm up, but it may be another chilly start to the day with lows around 30. It will be a good afternoon to spend outdoors, but don’t expect highs to be much warmer than the low 50s. Our weather may finally begin to shift in a warmer direction come Wednesday.