INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s with chilly conditions and mostly cloudy skies. The rest of the day will be chilly, these conditions stick around into the weekend.

Cold, gray Friday

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will stay where they are right now, in the upper 30s and lower 40s with patchy drizzle and passing flurries possible. Winds will be breezy today too, keeping feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be dry and cold with temperatures in the lower 40s. By Sunday, another round of showers and a possible wintry mix will move in. Some slushy accumulations will be possible in our northern communities, but Indianapolis should remain just wet. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s once again.

Early next week, some passing snow showers are possible. By the middle and end of next week, temperatures will rebound back into the 50s and 60s with sunshine!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast