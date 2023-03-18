INDIANAPOLIS – Below freezing temperatures all day across Indiana. But the official start to the spring season will bring us back to normal, with a chance for rain!

Chilly for the rest of Saturday

Air temperatures will remain below freezing for the rest of Sunday. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. Windy conditions will be making it feel much cooler. Clearer skies develop towards Sunday morning.

Flurries and isolated snow

It’s been a windy and snowy day so far, and tonight, flurries to isolated snow showers still remain. This will be under cloudy skies and below freezing temperatures. Wind chills fall to the single digits at times, with a few slick spots on the road. We’ll be drying out as we head into Sunday with more sunshine on the way!

Sunny skies return

Skies start cloudier Sunday morning. By the afternoon, clouds break down, and sunshine returns to the Hoosier state. It won’t help heat us up that much, however. Temperatures will stay well below average into the upper 30s.

Chilly high temperatures

We stayed just a few degrees away from record *cold* high temperatures today (current record 25° from 1876). We’re counting on below freezing conditions the rest of this Saturday & first half of Sunday! Normal high temperatures this time of year are now up to 53 degrees.

Sunday forecast