INDIANAPOLIS – Another day, another 24-hour window of time to enjoy outdoors! We find ourselves in the midst of a beautiful stretch of weather and one that should continue for the next couple of days. We even have an outside chance to enjoy a light show overnight.

Possible aurora, probable gorgeous weather

A broad area of high pressure centered to our northwest is commanding our weather through the middle of the week. If you haven’t noticed already, this is a very good thing! It’s dry and comfortable as Canadian air spills into the Midwest on the back of a northerly wind.

Thursday morning will be a cooler one with the quiet & clear conditions overnight. These quiet conditions come at the perfect time too as a geomagnetic storm is expected to impact Earth. The result will be auroras with the potential to reach mid latitudes from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning across the US. If you have a clear view, look to the north sometime, ideally around midnight!

The rest of Thursday will warm quickly, largely thanks to the dry air and abundance of sunshine. Highs will climb into the low 80s and we’ll enjoy another near-perfect August day. The northerly wind that has kept us cool & comfortable will begin to shift more southeasterly as we head into Friday. This will set us up for warmer weather, but still in the comfortable range of 83-86. Humidity will remain low and sun will be plentiful as well.

Wetter weekend weather

All nice things must come to and end, and for us that means the sunny stretch of days on the weekend. Saturday will make a case to be kept in the basket of good days as the sun will be out for the majority of the day. Later in the afternoon however, cloud cover will begin to increase and so will the chance for storms, although they should remain isolated as a whole. This trend will reach into Sunday however and a mostly gray & showery day is expected as a result. It will be cooler with the clouds & rain, but humidity is expected to jog upward too. We’ll look to improve by the start of next week.