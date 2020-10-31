Clear skies for Halloween; tracking strong winds to open November

We started off Halloween with chilly temperatures, clear skies and widespread frost! Even though we had the very cool open to the weekend, temperatures will recover this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Quite a difference from last year when we were tracking light snow showers for those trick-or-treating around central Indiana! The evening will open mild, sunny and breezy. By 9 PM, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. You will also have an opportunity to see a rare blue moon with skies staying mostly clear tonight!

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 AM and we will “gain” an extra hour overnight. This is great time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors around your home and change air filters for the furnace before we enter the colder months of the year.

Changes arrive after midnight as a cold front nears the state. Cloud cover will increase and there could even be a couple spotty showers associated with the boundary. Early showers cannot be ruled out tomorrow, but many will stay dry with this system. Skies will become clearer as the day progresses and wind speeds will become strong Sunday afternoon! Northwesterly winds could gust up to 35 MPH tomorrow afternoon and cooler air will channel into the state.

Prepare for the coolest air of the season early Monday morning with lows dipping down into the mid to upper 20s! Highs Monday afternoon will struggle to reach near 50°, but there should still be plenty of sunshine for the open of the workweek. Election Day looks dry and mild too with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the week and could even rise into the upper 60s/lower 70s by next Friday!