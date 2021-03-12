Clocks forward as temperatures fall back for the weekend

The cold front has cleared our area and we are now rain free! Winds have shifted to the north/northeast and cooler, more stable air is returning for now.

Expect a much cooler but drier start to your Friday, as temperatures hover near 40°.

Sunshine is back for today and temperatures will warm steadily through the afternoon, still above the seasonal average (50°) but cooler than the 70s we had a couple of days ago! Let’s call it a refreshing day.

Additional dry air holds for Saturday, while winds remain from the northeast, shunting rain chances to the far southwestern part of the state. A mix of sun and clouds should be anticipated, while the air remains cool but slightly above average.

Sunday brings a return to scattered showers for the southern half of Indiana, including a few for downtown Indianapolis. A larger push of rain is set to return on Monday to start a new work week.