Closing out Meteorological Summer

August is almost over which means we’re nearing the end of Meteorological Summer. You might say, “but Autumn doesn’t start until September 22nd?” Well, you would be correct. That is the official start of Astronomical Fall and marks the Autumn Equinox, the time when our length of day and night are nearly the same. “Meteorological” seasons are broken down by three full month groupings. Therefore, Meteorological Summer includes the entire months of June, July, and August. By doing this, there is less variation in seasonal length. This allows for such things like calculating seasonal statistics more easily, which are used for a variety of purposes including agriculture. Two-thirds of the days in Meteorological Summer in Indianapolis this year came in above average. With one more day to go, it’s safe to say we’re finishing the season as one of the warmer ones on record. We aren’t BREAKING any records, but Indianapolis will finish the season somewhere near the 30th warmest on record.

After spending 8 straight days with above average temperatures, Sunday finally broke that streak. Temperatures dropped into the upper 50s early Sunday morning and for many, only rebounded to the upper 70s by the afternoon.

We’ll have another cool night with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Monday morning. Heading out the door in the morning, some will need to take the umbrella. A few showers are expected to develop in our southern counties before daybreak. The rain won’t last long and we’ll be seeing plenty of dry time into the afternoon.

Temperatures rise back into the 80s most of this week and we become much more humid again over the coming days. The first day of September, on Tuesday, will come with rain and storm chances. An upper level disturbance combined with a frontal boundary will provide the opportunity for a few strong-to-severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this system as it gets closer.