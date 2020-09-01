Closing the book on ‘summer’, September opens humid; Brighter days are on the way

SUMMER ENDS

Meteorological summer has come to an end in Indianapolis with a streak of above normal days. August opened as the coolest in nearly 30 years but finished with only day below normal over the past ten. Meteorological summer is the months of June, July and August and ending August 31st – 2020 enters the books among the warmest 20% on record.

66% of the days were above normal with an average temperature of 75.4°. This ties for 30th all-time.

Rainfall was closer to normal though August ended below average. Summer rainfall totaled 11.43″ and ends right about in the middle of the pack statistically.

CLOUDY STREAK REACHED EIGHT MONTHS

September starts where August ended, with clouds. Extended spells of bright sunny days have been hard to come by this year. Each of the first eight months have been cloudier than normal and August, annually the sunniest month of the year, only produced 49% of the possible sunshine. On the bright side (excuse the pun) this was the sunniest month of 2020 thus far.

Brighter days are coming with skies to clear as the long holiday weekend gets going. Below I’m posting the percent of cloud cover at 2 pm for each of the next six days.

RAIN CHANCES RISE

How about the humidity today! The dew point surged above 70-degree and marks only the 9th time in the past 30 years that a September has opened so humid. High humidity will lead to more haze and fog overnight.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are to increase this evening and reach peak coverage before midnight. The tropical air should aid in a few heavier downpours locally and a storm or two is possible. Areal coverage will increase to 50% before 10 pm then the rain threat will lower after midnight through sunrise.

LONG RANGE

We are eyeing some terrific weather entering the Labor Day weekend with humidity diving and skies brightening. The holiday weekend will open mild but the second half of the weekend will undergo changes. There are major differences in solutions off the long range forecast machines, but we are leaning to a windy warm up Sunday – surging to the upper 80s and a quick rise in humidity. The larger discrepancies are for Monday, Labor Day. Off the overnight runs, the rain threat has thinned Monday allowing for a warmer day AND more importantly – the strong cold front along with the substantial surge in cooler air, has been DELAYED. Over the next few days things will be sorted out and forecasts will be updated – so stay tuned!