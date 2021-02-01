Closings

Updated: Feb 1, 2021 / 08:34 AM EST

ABC Stewart School

Bartholomew School

Closed Today

Acacia Academy

Howard School

Delayed 1 hour

Alexandria Community School Corp

Madison School

Delayed 2 hours

Anderson Christian School

Madison School

Delayed 2 hours

Anderson Community School Corp

Madison School

Closed Today

Anderson Preparatory Academy

Madison School

Delayed 2 hours

Area 30 Career Center

Putnam School

Delayed 2 hours

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp

Bartholomew School

Closed Today

Bethesda Christian Schools

Hendricks School

Delayed 2 hours

Bradley Preschool

Hancock Daycare/Preschool

Closed Today

Brown County Schools

Brown School

Closed Today

Carroll Consolidated School Corp

Carroll School

Virtual learning

Charles A Beard Mem School Corp

Henry School

Closed Today

Clinton Central School Corporation

Clinton School

E-learning day

Clinton Prairie School Corp

Clinton School

Delayed 2 hours

Cloverdale Community Schools

Putnam School

Delayed 2 hours

Corinth Step Ahead Preschool Muncie

Delaware Daycare/Preschool

2 hour delay

Cowan Community School Corp

Delaware School

Delayed 2 hours

Crawfordsville Community Schools

Montgomery School

Delayed 2 hours

Decatur County Community Schools

Decatur School

E-learning

Eastbrook Community School Corp

Grant School

Virtual learning

Edinburgh Community School Corp

Johnson School

Virtual learning

Elwood Community School Corp

Madison School

Delayed 2 hours

Excel Center-Shelbyville

Shelby School

elearning Day

Faith Lutheran Preschool-Greenfield

Marion Daycare/Preschool

Closed Today

Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp

Bartholomew School

Closed Today

Frankfort Community Schools

Clinton School

2 hour delay

Frankton-Lapel Community Schools

Madison School

Delayed 2 hours

Frontier School Corp

White School

Closed Today

Greenfield-Central Community Schools

Hancock School

E-learning day

Greentown Public Library

Howard Government

Closed Today

Hamilton Heights School Corp

Hamilton School

Delayed 2 hours

Horizon Christian School

Marion School

2 hour delay

ICAP Head Start - Henry County

Henry School

Virtual learning

Indianapolis Junior Academy

Marion School

Virtual learning

Invent Learning Hub

Marion School

2 hour delay

Jennings County Schools

Jennings School

E-Learning

Kokomo School Corporation

Howard School

Delayed 2 hours

Lafayette School Corporation

Tippecanoe School

Delayed 2 hours

Lebanon Community School Corp

Boone School

Delayed 2 hours

Lewis Cass Schools

Cass School

Closed Today
E Learning Day

Liberty Christian School

Madison School

Delayed 2 hours

Liberty-Perry Community School Corp

Delaware School

Delayed 2 hours

Lighthouse Christian Academy-Bloomington

Monroe School

Delayed 2 hours
Before care opens at 8:00 AM

Logansport Comm Schools

Cass School

E-learning day/no after school activities

MSD Martinsville Schools

Morgan School

Delayed 2 hours

Madison-Grant United School Corp

Grant School

Virtual learning

Marion Community Schools

Grant School

Virtual learning

Mays Community Academy

Rush School

E-learning day/no after school activities

Mitchell Community Schools

Lawrence School

Closed Today
eLearning

Monroe Central Schools

Randolph School

Closed Today

Monroe-Gregg School District

Morgan School

Delayed 2 hours

Mooresville Consolidated School Corp

Morgan School

Delayed 2 hours

Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp

Hancock School

E-Learning Day

Muncie Community Schools

Delaware School

No AM MACC session.

New Castle Community School Corp

Henry School

Virtual learning

Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools

Johnson School

Closed Today
E-learning day

North Miami Community Schools

Miami School

Delayed 2 hours

North West Hendricks Schools

Hendricks School

Delayed 2 hours

North White School Corp

White School

VIRTUAL LEARNING

Northwestern School Corp/Howard County

Howard School

E-learning day

Oak Hill United School Corp

Marion School

Closed Today
E-Learning Day

Our Lady of Mt Carmel School

Hamilton School

Delayed 2 hours

Pendleton Christian Church Preschool

Madison School

2 hour delay

Peru Comm Schools

Miami School

Closed Today

Presbyterian Preschool Ministry-Lebanon

Boone Other

Delayed 2 hours

Randolph Eastern School Corp

Randolph School

Closed Today

Richland-Bean Blossom C S C

Monroe School

2 hour delay

Richmond Comm Schools

Wayne School

E-learning day

Rossville Cons Schools

Clinton School

E Learning

Seymour Community Schools

Jackson School

eLearning

Shelby Eastern Schools

Shelby School

Closed Today

Shelbyville Central Schools

Shelby School

elearning day

Shenandoah School Corp

Henry School

Closed Today

Sheridan Community Schools

Hamilton School

E-learning day

South Madison Comm School Corp

Madison School

2 hour delay

South Montgomery Comm School Corp

Montgomery School

Delayed 2 hours

Southern Hancock Comm School Corp

Hancock School

Closed Today
E-learning Day

Spencer-Owen Community Schools

Owen School

E-learning Day

St. Bartholomew School-Columbus

Bartholomew School

E-learning day

St. Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo

Howard School

E-learning day

St. Mary's School - Greensburg

Decatur School

Closed Today

St. Michael Catholic School - Greenfield

Marion School

Virtual learning

St. Peter's Lutheran School-Columbus

Bartholomew School

Closed Through Monday

Summit Salon Academy Kokomo

Howard Other

Delayed 2 hours

Tabernacle Christian School

Morgan School

Delayed 2 hours

The Excel Center - Indianapolis

Marion School

Delayed 1 hour

The Excel Center - Kokomo

Howard School

E-learning day

The Excel Center - Lafayette

Tippecanoe School

Delayed 2 hours

The Excel Center - Muncie

Delaware School

Delayed 1 hour

The Excel Center - Richmond

Wayne School

Closed Today

Tipton Community Schools

Tipton School

E-learning day

Traders Point Christian Academy

Boone School

Delayed 2 hours

Tri-Central Community Schools-Tipton County

Tipton School

Closed Today
E-Learning

Union School Corporation

Randolph School

Closed Today
E-Learning Day

Wes-Del Community Schools

Delaware School

Closed Today

West Lafayette Community Schools

Tippecanoe School

Delayed 2 hours

Western Boone County Comm Schools

Boone School

2 hour delay

Western School Corp-Howard County

Howard School

Closed Today
ELearning

Western Wayne Schools

Wayne School

Closed Today

White Creek Lutheran-Columbus

Bartholomew School

Closed Today

Zionsville Comm Schools

Boone School

Delayed 2 hours

