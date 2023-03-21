It is another chilly morning around central Indiana with lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. There are a few scattered clouds in the sky this morning, but more clouds are going to build into the area as the day progresses. There will still be several dry hours ahead of the scattered showers that arrives this evening. Temperatures should rise near seasonal levels again with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Rain chances rise after 7 PM and will continue through the overnight hours. This is just the beginning of a soggy pattern that sets up over the Ohio Valley. The shower activity is going to be intermittent on Wednesday with heavy rain anticipated Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will become milder in the days ahead even with the showers and thunderstorms this week. Flooding is a concern at the end of the week as downpours develop along a slow-moving boundary. Forecast models are indicating 1” to 2” of rainfall is favorable by the weekend. Some locations could even see up to 3” of rain! We will have to closely watch the trends in this week. Regardless, you will want to prepare for several soggy days in the extended period.