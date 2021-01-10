Cloud cover lingers; highs gradually rise this week

Skies are mainly cloudy this Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the mid-20s. It’s a frosty morning for many around the area and there are even a few locations east of Indy that are seeing light fog. A couple peeks of sunshine will be possible, but the cloud cover is going to dominate over the area today. Temperatures will slowly climb and will rise into the mid-30s this afternoon.

The weather is quiet locally, but parts of Texas and Louisiana are going to have their share of winter weather today and tomorrow. Some spots in central Texas could see up to 8” of snowfall from the system. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories because the storm’s impact on travel in the south.

Highs on Monday will remain seasonable and will slowly rise above average through the workweek. Temperatures should reach into the mid-40s by midweek before a cold front tracks across the state. The frontal system will bring rain late Thursday. As temperatures sharply drop, the rain will turn to snow by Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s at the end of the week.