Clouds are increasing, as temperatures remain chilly out the door to begin our day. Dry weather is still holding too and will through the afternoon, as breezy conditions take hold across the state. Afternoon highs will struggle again for today, with highs only reaching the middle 40s (average today is 57°). Winds will add to a chill with gusts between 15-30 mph at times.

Here’s a look at your Tuesday.

Fox Futurecast shows wind gusts up to 30 mph today.

Scattered showers will move in this evening, as temperatures hold steady through midnight! With the passage of a warm front, expect temperatures to rise overnight into Wednesday morning, while winds remain breezy from the southeast.

Showers around this afternoon.

Showers around this evening.

Wednesday brings a warm surge! A gusty, southerly flow will drive our temperatures way up! It will be a one-day warm-up, as highs reach the lower 70s. Shower chances will remain very limited, allowing for a great day…enjoy!

Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 70s!

Rain and storm chances rise by Wednesday evening, gusty winds too! A strong cold front will add to the instability, creating a small threat for severe storms locally. Primarily rain but some isolated wind damage could be possible through late night.

Severe weather is possible on Wednesday.

Cooler air to return on Thursday with off and on showers…steadier rain to return by Thursday night and could mix in with flurries through Friday morning.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast.