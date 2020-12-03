Cloudier skies return but dry stretch holds for now!

We are currently tracking a storm out in the southern plains, that has produced over a foot of snow in northwestern Oklahoma and southern Kansas, with storm warnings that hold through midday. This particular system is impacting Indiana but only with added cloud cover. It will have no direct impact locally with rain or snow but will bring heavier cloud cover to the state through the day, especially for the southern half. This will limit some warmth through the day but still expect seasonal levels for the afternoon in Indianapolis.

A few fronts will near or pass through parts of Indiana over the weekend…loaded with clouds at times but lacking in moisture (i.e. rain or snow). A northerly flow for Saturday and Sunday will bring a pullback in afternoon highs but any snow chances should not arrive until early Monday morning. Otherwise, fairly quiet weather for the next 7 days will make for good shopping and travel days across the state.