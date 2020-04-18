Cloudier with a few showers around Sunday

High pressure for the win as it brought us beautiful sunshine to start our weekend. The center of this high pressure has moved to our southeast. This has shifted our winds out of southwest, streaming warmer air into the state.

Highs today peaked in the mid 50s. While that’s still nearly 10-degrees below average, it’s a great improvement over recent days. 4 of these last 5 days failed to even reach 50-degrees.

No frost or freeze warning tonight. That warmer airflow combined with increasing clouds overnight, will only allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by Sunday morning.

Not as much sunshine Sunday as an upper level wave and a weak cold front slide into the area. Moisture will be lacking as these disturbances move through, but a few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday.

While we won’t be dealing with much rain at all tomorrow, it will be a different story to our south. Much like last Sunday, the deep south is primed for the potential of severe storms. This is a reminder that we’re in severe weather season, and while we aren’t forecasting storms in Indiana, you should have a plan in place for when severe weather does hit.

There will be occasional showers at times this week but much of the next several days remains completely dry. Some nocturnal showers pass Monday night into Tuesday morning and we dry out again until late in the week.

