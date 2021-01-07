Looking for sunshine

Clouds are still hanging on strong across the state. In this first week of the month, Indianapolis has only seen 7% of the possible sunshine. Typically, January is the second cloudiest month of the year bringing in, on average, 40% of the possible sunshine. By these standards, this young January is off to one of the cloudiest starts on record. In fact, it’s the cloudiest start to a year since 2005. It rained every day in January that year.

More sunshine will come our way but we have to wait at least one more day. Best chances to get some significant breaks in the clouds won’t come until the weekend.

While it’s quiet in central Indiana another storm system passes to the south of the state and will impact southeastern portions of the U.S. Winter Storm Warnings are stretching from Georgia to Virginia where many locations could see over a half foot of snow by Friday afternoon.

Cloud cover Thursday evening will keep temperatures from dropping too quickly. We’ll slowly drop through the low 30s late tonight and start Friday morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Friday will be rather similar to today with temperatures back in the mid 30s by the afternoon.

A shift in our weather pattern gets underway next week. A weak system could bring us a brief shot of light snow early next week before temperatures rise into the 40s in the following days.