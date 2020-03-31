Clouds are back; limited late-day shower chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overcast skies are back for today, along with a pullback in our temperatures for the afternoon. A wave of unsettled weather pushing through the Tennessee Valley is throwing clouds back into the Hoosier State. This, along with a northeast flow, will keep our afternoon highs into the upper 40s. The good news is that another MAINLY dry day is underway!

Late afternoon, enough instability around the northeastern part of the state could kickoff a FEW showers. These showers will be extremely limited and spotty in nature through the evening. As the system pulls east, showers will end before midnight.

Skies will begin to clear slowly on Wednesday, and seasonal readings will be enjoyed for the first day of April! More sun and warmer air will be building by Thursday and into the weekend. Our next decent shots of rain or storms to arrive by Saturday afternoon/evening.