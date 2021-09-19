Clouds build today as shower chances rise tonight

Good morning! We are starting off Sunday with bright sunshine and mild temperatures. Lows have dropped into the mid-60s for several locations across central Indiana. Be prepared for another warm and humid day if you’re heading to Touchdown Town this morning or to the Colts game for the afternoon! Skies will turn partly sunny with a high near 88° in Indianapolis. Highs today will be trending more than 10° above average for mid-September.

Shower chances will rise in our southernmost counties after 5 PM today. Most of the rainfall will stay south of the Indy metro until closer to 10 PM. Showers and downpours are going to fill into the state overnight as lows drop into the upper 60s.

The cooling trend begins tomorrow! The additional clouds and thunderstorms over the area on Monday will keep temperatures more seasonal. Highs will rise near 80° on Monday and Tuesday before a cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon.

The frontal boundary will not only bring scattered thunderstorms to central Indiana, but also a large drop in temperatures midweek. Fall-like temperatures arrive as the season officially kicks off! The Autumnal Equinox will occur at 3:21 PM EST Wednesday. The area will begin to dry out on Thursday as the storm system slowly departs. The weather turns bright and comfortable at the end of the week.