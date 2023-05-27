Skies were clear for the start of the weekend and morning lows fell to the 40s for several communities around the state. Temperatures are quickly climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s midday. Highs will still rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. An elevated UV index for today means sunburn may occur within 20 minutes of being outside without any sunblock.

Legends Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is going to stay dry, but you will notice additional cloud cover by the afternoon. A tropical low is producing showers and storms for the Carolinas today. The center of the system is hundreds of miles away, but it is already bringing clouds to the Ohio Valley. We will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, and eventually cloudy skies later this evening.

The storm system is projected to track north along the East Coast through the weekend. As it moves north, it will gain more moisture and also keeps skies mostly cloudy for the Hoosier State. Shower chances exist, but they are low and are mostly contained East/Southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Is there a weak shower chance for the 107th running for the Indy 500? Yes, but a majority of the area is going to dodge that shower chance and impacts to the race are unlikely. Of course, stay tuned for updates and have ways to stay hydrated for the big event! Highs should still rise into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.