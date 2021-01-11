Clouds give way to sun; milder days ahead

Another gray start to begin our work week, as cold air hangs in to start the day. Wind chills are in the teens and some patchy frost will be on the windshields out-the-door.

As we head into the afternoon, clouds will being to thin on light southwest winds. Sunshine (in some areas) will help ease the chill, with highs reaching the lower 30s. Overall, it looks like a quiet, chilly day.

Skies will begin to clear later tonight and into Tuesday. With brighter skies and a continued southwest flow, temperatures will return to above seasonal levels.

This trend will continue through Thursday, as highs reach the 40s for 3 straight days.

A colder shot of air is being indicated to end the work week! This has been monitored and has remained consistent since last week.

This cold shot will bring wind and a wintry mix, as CAA (cold air advection) will create its own snow chances.

For now, light accumulations are expected but considering the temperatures dropping, slick spots will be in the mix from Friday through Sunday morning. More to come on this through the week!