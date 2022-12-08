Back-to-back mornings of fog have finally taken a break! Although still hazy, much better conditions out-the-door for this morning’s rush hour with no school delays anticipated. Temperatures remain steady from the afternoons to overnights, as clouds remain steadily intact across the state. Expect morning readings in the 40s and upper 30s, to begin the day, with highs today reaching the upper 40s, only an 8° swing likely today!

Shower chances rise this afternoon across the state, although remain scattered in nature, meaning not all will be impacted throughout the day. Winds will remain fairly light from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, shower chances ease and a few breaks in the clouds will be possible overnight. Lows tonight to drop into the upper 30s by Friday morning.

Tomorrow brings another chance for passing showers with a slight bump in temperatures, with highs reaching near 50°. The upcoming weekend will bring a slightly cooler flow with another rain chance for Saturday evening in spots. Sunday looks dry with limited sunshine to round out the weekend.