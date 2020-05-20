Clouds keeping us cool; warmest of the year coming soon

After a rather soggy six day stretch, we finally managed to dry out across central Indiana. Unfortunately, we don’t have the same great news in the cloud cover department. While a closed upper-level low continues to linger nearby, more clouds keep spilling into the state. This has had a huge impact in our temperatures. Indianapolis may not even crack 60 Wednesday afternoon. Highs so far today have been at late March/early April levels.

That closed low continues to meander around the Ohio/Tennessee Valleys and without steering jet stream winds to move it along, it’s going to take some time to clear the clouds out of the area and get our temperatures back up. Don’t worry! The warmup is still coming. We just have to wait a few days for it.

Breezy winds ease late Wednesday night and we’ll keep the chance for a spotty shower in the forecast from Wednesday evening through Friday.

Temperatures remain below average, for the fourth day in a row, on Thursday with highs only breaking into the mid 60s. Those in west-central Indiana, farthest away from the low, will even have a shot at seeing some sunshine Thursday afternoon. By Friday we bring 70s back to the forecast as the pesky low pushes off to the east and more sunshine returns. This allows temperatures to make a quick turn to above average for the holiday weekend! In fact, we’ll likely be seeing the warmest temperatures of the year as highs rise into the mid 80s.