Another cloudy, foggy, hazy start this morning out-the-door, while temperatures remained “mild” in the overnight! Expect some limited visibility in spots outside of I-465 to begin your day as temperatures hover in the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Another gray day ahead while scattered showers return for the afternoon. Already damp outside, this will only add to the dreary conditions that have dominated most of the workweek. Showers should become less numerous this evening and overnight, while drier air punches in…

The weekend looks mainly dry but rather cloudy for both days. Saturday looks to be mainly dry for the day but a few sprinkles will be possible after sunset in a few counties. Sunday brings drier conditions with a few peeks of sunshine possible, while temperatures remain slightly above average. More sunshine return Monday before a larger storm with rain and wind returns midweek! No snow for the next 7 days but indications of a colder return with flurries and snow showers by next Friday!