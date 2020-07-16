Clouds mask the high humidity Thursday, hold on heat is brief

Clouds mask the tropical-level humidity. It’s still here and will lead to a foggy night ahead. Dew points are near 70-degrees with a thick haze over Indianapolis late day.

Thank the clouds for the COOLEST afternoon here in nearly 3 weeks. While some sun is emerging, the current temperature was still sub 80° in Indianapolis at 5 pm.

With breaks in the overcast skies underway late day the high levels of humidity and very light winds will lead to foggy conditions into early Friday morning. If you are to travel early Friday it is possible some areas of dense fog will have formed. The fog will diminish quickly after sunrise.

RAIN CHANCES ARE SLIM

Need some rain?

Rainfall last night faded quickly with little to no rain reaching eastern Indiana. There are some slim rain chances for the next several days however the rainfall once again becomes selective.

Pockets of ‘moderate drought’ have emerged per the U.S. Drought Center update Thursday. Just over 10% of Indiana has been rated “D-1” (drought with driest locations NE and SW portions of the state.