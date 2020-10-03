Cloudy and cool through the weekend; scattered showers arrive tonight

It was another cool morning in Indianapolis with low temperatures in the mid-40s. It may not be as cold as Friday’s low temperature at 38ۜ°, but still cool enough to have a heavy jacket on hand if your plans take you outdoors. Skies have turned mostly cloudy and the ample cloud cover is going to hang around throughout the day. Fans attending the INDYCAR Harvest GP at IMS today can expect mild temperatures this afternoon with a high near 63° in Indianapolis.

Rain chances will rise this evening with rainfall moving into central Indiana. Showers are going to fill into the state overnight with the highest coverage occurring early Sunday. The additional clouds and shower activity will keep temperatures cool during the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will struggle to rise into the mid-50s. There will also be a strong breeze out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 MPH.

Sadly, rain totals look limited around the area and will likely stay below the half inch mark. Indianapolis has only received 0.12” of rain since September 1, which is more than 3.2” below average to date. Another dry stretch is in the forecast for next week with a warming trend on tap. Highs in the mid-70s return midweek.